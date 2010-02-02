Michael ParksBorn 24 April 1940. Died 9 May 2017
Michael Parks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c11f2817-5bdc-4824-b099-0b0d01d090b6
Michael Parks Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Parks (born Harry Samuel Parks; April 24, 1940 – May 9, 2017) was an American singer and actor. He appeared in many films and made frequent television appearances but was probably best known for his work in his later years with filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Kevin Smith.
Kevin Smith is producing a documentary on Michael's life titled Long Lonesome Highway, The Story of Michael Parks. It stars James Parks, Kurt Russell, Haley Joel Osment, Robert Rodriguez, Leonard Maltin, Mickey Rourke, Justin Long, Wyatt Russell, Mark Frost, and more.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Parks Tracks
Sort by
Chinese Laundry
Michael Parks
Chinese Laundry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinese Laundry
Last played on
Michael Parks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist