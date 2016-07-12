The Holy Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c11f1b9b-3ae7-4576-90c1-a04fa5a007bb
The Holy Ghosts Performances & Interviews
The Holy Ghosts Tracks
Sort by
Shot At Dawn
The Holy Ghosts
Shot At Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shot At Dawn
Last played on
End Of The Line
The Holy Ghosts
End Of The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Of The Line
Last played on
Staring Down the Barrel
The Holy Ghosts
Staring Down the Barrel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Staring Down the Barrel
Last played on
Revolutionary Son
The Holy Ghosts
Revolutionary Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revolutionary Son
Last played on
Ties That Bind
The Holy Ghosts
Ties That Bind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ties That Bind
Last played on
Devil on the Side
The Holy Ghosts
Devil on the Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devil on the Side
Last played on
When We Were Kings
The Holy Ghosts
When We Were Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When We Were Kings
Last played on
Little Kickstatrer
The Holy Ghosts
Little Kickstatrer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Kickstatrer
Last played on
Back to artist