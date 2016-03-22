Carl Dobkins Jr.Born 13 January 1941
1941-01-13
Carl Dobkins Jr. (born January 13, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States) is an American singer. He is best known for his 1959 hit, "My Heart Is an Open Book", which went to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record sold over one million copies, resulting in the awarding of a gold disc.
My Heart Is An Open Book
