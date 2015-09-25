Kirkmount
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1193e13-216e-4460-a3a0-493d1614e85b
Kirkmount Tracks
Sort by
I Wonder as I Wander
Kirkmount
I Wonder as I Wander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder as I Wander
Last played on
Jesus Christ the Apple Tree
Elizabeth Poston
Jesus Christ the Apple Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Christ the Apple Tree
Last played on
Kirkmount Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist