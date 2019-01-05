Belly is an alternative rock band formed in Rhode Island in 1991 by former Throwing Muses and Breeders member Tanya Donelly. The original lineup consisted of Donelly on vocals and guitar, Fred Abong on bass, and brothers Tom and Chris Gorman on guitar and drums respectively. Although formed in Rhode Island, the band has long been associated with the Boston music scene.

All four original members knew each other from high-school on Aquidneck Island, Rhode Island – the Gormans and Abong coming out of the Newport hardcore scene (the Gormans having played in Verbal Assault, Abong in Vicious Circle). Shortly after the release of Belly's first album Star, in 1993, Abong left the group and was replaced by Gail Greenwood. The band released their second album, King, in early 1995 and broke up at the end of that year. They reunited in 2016, and mounted limited tours in the United States and United Kingdom that year. Their third album, Dove, was released in 2018.