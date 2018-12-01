Jimmy SabaterBorn 11 April 1936. Died 8 February 2012
Jimmy Sabater
1936-04-11
Jimmy Sabater Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Sabater (April 11, 1936 – February 8, 2012) was an American musician of Puerto Rican ancestry. A three-time winner of the ACE Awards, he was a singer and timbales player. He gained international fame thanks to his work with the Joe Cuba Sextet in the 1960s and '70s, and later became the lead singer of various groups including Charlie Palmieri's Combo Gigante. His son, Jimmy Sabater Jr., is a trumpeter and bandleader.
Jimmy Sabater Tracks
Kool It (Retro Roland Riso Boricua Funk Rework)
Times Are Changin'
To be with you
Here comes the Fuzz
Here comes the Fuzz
