Justin HaywardOf the Moody Blues. Born 14 October 1946
Justin Hayward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs34.jpg
1946-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c113d7a7-2b22-49dc-886b-366ee68577cb
Justin Hayward Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin David Hayward (born 14 October 1946) is an English musician best known as songwriter, lead singer, and guitarist for the rock band the Moody Blues. In 2018, Hayward was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the Moody Blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justin Hayward Performances & Interviews
- Justin Hayward talks to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pcvpy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pcvpy.jpg2015-04-19T15:52:00.000ZJustin Haywardhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pcvsv
Justin Hayward talks to Johnnie Walker
- Justin Hayward is inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k8dw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k8dw4.jpg2015-02-22T19:48:00.000ZJustin Hayward enters into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ball.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02k8dw6
Justin Hayward is inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Justin Hayward - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018kkc6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018kkc6.jpg2013-05-03T13:53:00.000ZMoody Blues singer Justin Hayward picks his Tracks Of My Years for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018kkcn
Justin Hayward - Tracks Of My Years
- Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015vwqs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015vwqs.jpg2013-03-04T16:55:00.000ZMoody Blues frontman Justin Hayward talks to Steve Wright about his new solo album and how it was inspired by growing up in Swindon.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015w3kc
Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward chats to Steve Wright
Justin Hayward Tracks
Sort by
Blue Guitar
Justin Hayward
Blue Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
Blue Guitar
Last played on
Forever Autumn
Justin Hayward
Forever Autumn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
Forever Autumn
Last played on
The Eve Of The War (feat. Justin Hayward)
Jeff Wayne
The Eve Of The War (feat. Justin Hayward)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533py.jpglink
The Eve Of The War (feat. Justin Hayward)
Last played on
Moving Mountains
Justin Hayward
Moving Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
Moving Mountains
Last played on
Forever Autumn (feat. Justin Hayward)
Jeff Wayne
Forever Autumn (feat. Justin Hayward)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533py.jpglink
Forever Autumn (feat. Justin Hayward)
Last played on
Blue Guitar
Justin Hayward
Blue Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
Blue Guitar
Last played on
The Eve Of The War
Justin Hayward
The Eve Of The War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
The Eve Of The War
Last played on
I Dreamed Last Night
Justin Hayward
I Dreamed Last Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
I Dreamed Last Night
Last played on
It's Cold Outside Of Your Heart
Justin Hayward
It's Cold Outside Of Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs34.jpglink
It's Cold Outside Of Your Heart
Last played on
Eve Of The War/Forever Autumn
Jeff Wayne
Eve Of The War/Forever Autumn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533py.jpglink
Eve Of The War/Forever Autumn
Last played on
Justin Hayward Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist