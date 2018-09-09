Hugh MundellBorn 14 June 1962. Died 14 October 1983
Hugh Mundell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c10f2fe4-2c97-4678-b231-65e303c0eb05
Hugh Mundell Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Mundell (14 June 1962 – 14 October 1983) was a Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugh Mundell Tracks
Sort by
Let's All Unite
Hugh Mundell
Let's All Unite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's All Unite
Run Revolution A Come
Hugh Mundell
Run Revolution A Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Revolution A Come
Africa Must Be Free By 1983
Hugh Mundell
Africa Must Be Free By 1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ital sip
Hugh Mundell
Ital sip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ital sip
Last played on
One Jah, one aim, one destiny
Hugh Mundell
One Jah, one aim, one destiny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Jah, one aim, one destiny
Last played on
Jah Says The Time Now Has Come
Hugh Mundell
Jah Says The Time Now Has Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Says The Time Now Has Come
Last played on
My Mind
Hugh Mundell
My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Mind
Last played on
Jah will provide
Hugh Mundell
Jah will provide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah will provide
Last played on
Jah Will Provide RFTX
Hugh Mundell
Jah Will Provide RFTX
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Will Provide RFTX
Last played on
Jah Says The Time Has Come Now
Hugh Mundell
Jah Says The Time Has Come Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Says The Time Has Come Now
Last played on
Can'T Pop No Style
Hugh Mundell
Can'T Pop No Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can'T Pop No Style
Last played on
Jah Fire Will Be Burning
Hugh Mundell
Jah Fire Will Be Burning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Fire Will Be Burning
Last played on
Hugh Mundell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist