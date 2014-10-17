Niels van GoghBorn 1977
Niels van Gogh Biography (Wikipedia)
Niels Eiterer (born 1977), also known by his stage name Niels van Gogh, is a German DJ and producer from Augsburg. He is best known for his 1998 single "Pulverturm" which achieved gold in Belgium and South Africa and reached the Top 20 of French and Dutch Billboard charts.
