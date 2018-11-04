Buckshot LeFonqueFusion jazz musical project of Branford Marsalis
Buckshot LeFonque
Buckshot LeFonque Biography
Buckshot LeFonque was a musical group project of Branford Marsalis. The name Buckshot LeFonque was a pseudonym used by jazz saxophonist Julian "Cannonball" Adderley for contractual reasons on the album Here Comes Louis Smith (1958). After playing with Sting, Miles Davis and other artists, Marsalis founded this band to create a new sound by merging classic jazz with rock, pop, R&B and hip-hop influences.
Wonders & Signs
Buckshot LeFonque
Wonders & Signs
Wonders & Signs
Some Cow Fonque (More Tea, Vicar?)
Buckshot LeFonque
Some Cow Fonque (More Tea, Vicar?)
I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings
Buckshot LeFonque
I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings
Another Day
Buckshot LeFonque
Another Day
Another Day
Blackwidow Blues
Buckshot LeFonque
Blackwidow Blues
Blackwidow Blues
Some Cow Fonque (More Tea, Vicar?)
Buckshot LeFonque
Some Cow Fonque (More Tea, Vicar?)
Some Cow Fonque (More Tea, Vicar?)
