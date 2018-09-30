Jeri SouthernBorn 5 August 1926. Died 4 August 1991
Jeri Southern
1926-08-05
Jeri Southern Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeri Southern (August 5, 1926 – August 4, 1991) was an American jazz pianist and singer.
Jeri Southern Tracks
Hold Me
Hold Me
Get Out Of Town
Get Out Of Town
You Better Go Now
You Better Go Now
Fire Down Below
Fire Down Below
Robins And Roses
Robins And Roses
As Close As Pages In A Book
As Close As Pages In A Book
I Thought of You Last Night
I Thought of You Last Night
An Occasional Man
An Occasional Man
Isn't It A Lovely Day
Isn't It A Lovely Day
What Good Am I Without You
What Good Am I Without You
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Every Time We Say Goodbye
You're The Top
You're The Top
When I Fall In Love
When I Fall In Love
Don't Lookat Me That Way
Don't Lookat Me That Way
Yesterdays Gardenias
Yesterdays Gardenias
Let's Fly Away
Let's Fly Away
Let's Stay Young Forever
He Was Too Good To Me
He Was Too Good To Me
Then Ill Be Tired Of You
Then Ill Be Tired Of You
The Song is ended
The Song is ended
Nice Work if You Can Get It
Nice Work if You Can Get It
My Old Flame
My Old Flame
Detour Ahead
Detour Ahead
Lazy bones
Lazy bones
He Reminds Me Of You
He Reminds Me Of You
Try A Little Tenderness
Try A Little Tenderness
Blame It On My Youth
Blame It On My Youth
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
