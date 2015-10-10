Jack WashingtonBorn 17 July 1910. Died 28 November 1964
Jack Washington
Jack Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald "Jack" Washington (July 17, 1910 – November 28, 1964) was an American jazz saxophonist, who was best known for his time in the Count Basie orchestra in the 1930s and 1940s.
Jack Washington Tracks
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Count Basie
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Here Comes Majorie
Bennie Moten’s Kansas City Orchestra
Here Comes Majorie
Here Comes Majorie
Band Box Shuffle
Dee Stewart
Band Box Shuffle
Band Box Shuffle
