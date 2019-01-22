Derek BBorn 15 January 1965. Died 15 November 2009
Derek B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c101aaf4-1fef-4e8d-bd7a-6e97bf60698f
Derek B Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Boland (15 January 1965 – 15 November 2009), better known by his stage name Derek B, was a British rapper. His most commercially successful releases were: "Goodgroove" and "Bad Young Brother" in 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Derek B Tracks
Sort by
Bad Young Brother
Derek B
Bad Young Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bts9k.jpglink
Bad Young Brother
Last played on
Good Groove
Derek B
Good Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Groove
Last played on
Chillin' with Santa
Derek B
Chillin' with Santa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chillin' with Santa
Last played on
Bullet From A Gun
Derek B
Bullet From A Gun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bullet From A Gun
Last played on
Rock The Beat
Derek B
Rock The Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock The Beat
Last played on
Medley (1Xtra Reflecting Homegrown)
Derek B
Medley (1Xtra Reflecting Homegrown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley (1Xtra Reflecting Homegrown)
Last played on
I'm Rippin
Derek B
I'm Rippin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Rippin
Last played on
Derek B Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist