Sepideh RaissadatBorn 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0ffe2fe-931b-4a2d-8c27-dfa99bf10636
Sepideh Raissadat Biography (Wikipedia)
Sepideh Raissadat (Persian: سپیده رئیس سادات) is a classical Persian music singer.
Sepideh Raissadat Tracks
Ey Baghban
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
