Mat ZoBorn 30 April 1990
Mat Zo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03j0qtd.jpg
1990-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0fe9d3b-526c-491e-9814-a81571ebf2e5
Mat Zo Biography (Wikipedia)
Matan Zohar (born 30 April 1990), better known by his stage name Mat Zo, is a British producer and DJ. Zohar released his debut album, Damage Control, via the Anjunabeats and Astralwerks labels on 5 November 2013. His second studio album, Self Assemble, was released on 25 March 2016 under his own Mad Zoo label.
Mat Zo Tracks
Vice
Mat Zo
Easy
Mat Zo
September Food (Nitti Gritti Edit)
Nitti Gritti
Says Without Going
Mat Zo
Soul Food
Mat Zo
Easy
Porter Robinson
Bad Postrue
Mat Zo
Ice Station Zero
Bad Company UK
Superman (Lane 8 Remix)
Mat Zo
Easy (BLVK SHEEP & Fransis Derelle Remix)
Porter Robinson
The Enemy (Fred V & Grafix Remix)
Mat Zo
Flicker (Mat Zo Remix)
Porter Robinson
Sinful (Teddy Killerz remix)
Mat Zo
Mad
Mat Zo
The Enemy (Remix)
Mat Zo
Bug a Bootleg
Mat Zo
Lost On The Way Home (Mat Zo remix)
Chromeo
Ruffneck Bad Boy
Mat Zo
Get Down 2 Get Up (feat. The Knocks)
Mat Zo
Easy
Mat Zo
Get Down 2 Get Up (feat. The Knocks)
Mat Zo
