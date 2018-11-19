The Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse is a French orchestra based in Toulouse. It acts as both a symphony orchestra whose main residence is Toulouse's Halle aux Grains, and the permanent orchestra of the Théâtre du Capitole in Toulouse.

Initially named Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, (without the 'National' title) the orchestra began as the opera orchestra of Théâtre du Capitole. Notable past music directors of the orchestra have included André Cluytens (beginning in 1932) and Georges Prêtre (1951–1955), but the Orchestre du Capitole rose to international prominence during Michel Plasson's tenure as music director, from 1968 to 2003.

Until Plasson's era, the orchestra was a purely operatic orchestra, rarely playing symphonies and almost never touring. Within twelve years, Plasson's insistence of higher artistic standards and goals had improved the orchestra's reputation dramatically. He began a period of critically acclaimed recordings and tours, and in 1980 the orchestra was bestowed the title of a French 'National' orchestra. Since 1974, the Halle aux Grains become the orchestra's main concert hall. It was originally a market and was later converted to a boxing arena, before becoming the orchestra's principle symphonic residence.