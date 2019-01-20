Thomas WayneAmerican singer, best remembered as a one-hit wonder for "Tragedy". Born 22 July 1940. Died 15 August 1971
Thomas Wayne
1940-07-22
Thomas Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Wayne (July 22, 1940, Batesville, Mississippi - August 15, 1971, Memphis, Tennessee) was an American singer. He is best remembered as a one-hit wonder for "Tragedy".
Thomas Wayne Tracks
You're The One That Done It
You're The One That Done It
Tragedy
Tragedy
Thomas Wayne Links
