Obie TriceBorn 14 November 1977
Obie Trice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqkbr.jpg
1977-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0f98b1d-1133-46d6-ab05-723a95cb5453
Obie Trice Biography (Wikipedia)
Obie Trice III (born November 14, 1977) is an American rapper and songwriter. Trice formed his own record label, Black Market Entertainment after leaving Shady Records. He does not use a stage name like most rappers, instead using his birth name on stage.
Obie Trice Tracks
Got Some Teeth
Obie Trice
Got Some Teeth
Got Some Teeth
The Set Up (You Don't Know) (feat. Nate Dogg)
Obie Trice
The Set Up (You Don't Know) (feat. Nate Dogg)
The Set Up (You Don't Know) (feat. Nate Dogg)
All Of My Life (feat. Nate Dogg)
Obie Trice
All Of My Life (feat. Nate Dogg)
All Of My Life (feat. Nate Dogg)
The Set Up
Obie Trice
The Set Up
The Set Up
