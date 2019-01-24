The Contours60s soul. Formed 1959
The Contours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqpfd.jpg
1959
The Contours Biography (Wikipedia)
The Contours were one of the early African-American soul singing groups signed to Motown Records. The group is best known for its classic chart-topping 1962 hit, "Do You Love Me", a million-selling single that became a major hit all over again in 1988.
The Contours Tracks
Do You Love Me
The Contours
Do You Love Me
Do You Love Me
Just A Little Misunderstanding.
The Contours
Just A Little Misunderstanding.
Just A Little Misunderstanding.
It's So Hard Being A Loser
The Contours
It's So Hard Being A Loser
First I Look At The Purse
The Contours
First I Look At The Purse
Baby Hit And Run
The Contours
Baby Hit And Run
Baby Hit And Run
Your Love Grows More Precious Every Day
The Contours
Your Love Grows More Precious Every Day
Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)
The Contours
Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)
Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)
