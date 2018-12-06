Roderick "Roddy" Woomble (born 13 August 1976) is a Scottish singer, songwriter and writer. He is the lead vocalist of indie rock band Idlewild, with whom he has recorded seven studio albums. In 2006, Woomble released his debut solo album, My Secret is my Silence, and released three subsequent albums.

In 2007, Woomble curated a collaborative studio album between Scottish writers and musicians, entitled Ballads of the Book, and recorded a collaborative album with folk musicians Kris Drever and John McCusker in 2008, called Before the Ruin.