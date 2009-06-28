Robert PearsallEngineer
Robert Pearsall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0f1c02b-75cf-4b77-a2db-70c5205c51fd
Robert Pearsall Tracks
Sort by
Take, O take those lips away
Robert Pearsall
Take, O take those lips away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take, O take those lips away
Last played on
Laugh not, Youth, at Age
Robert Pearsall
Laugh not, Youth, at Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laugh not, Youth, at Age
Last played on
Back to artist