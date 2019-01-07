LauvBorn 8 August 1994
Lauv
1994-08-08
Lauv Biography
Ari Staprans Leff (born August 8, 1994), known by his stage name Lauv, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His debut EP, titled Lost in the Light, was released in 2015. He is best known for his singles "I Like Me Better" and "The Other", and his single with DJ Snake, “A Different Way”.
Superhero
Lauv
Superhero
Superhero
Last played on
I Like Me Better
Lauv
I Like Me Better
I Like Me Better
Last played on
There's No Way (feat. Julia Michaels)
Lauv
There's No Way (feat. Julia Michaels)
There's No Way (feat. Julia Michaels)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Jun
2019
Lauv
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
