Joe YoungUS lyricist. Born 4 July 1889. Died 21 April 1939
Joe Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1889-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0eea86f-4f42-4439-a2d4-3a50fa5241ff
Joe Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Young (July 4, 1889 – April 21, 1939) was a lyricist. He was born in New York. Young was most active from 1911 through the late-1930s, beginning his career working as a singer and songplugger for various music publishers. During World War I, he entertained the U.S. Troops, touring Europe as a singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Young Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist