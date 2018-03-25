Gary Smulyan (born April 4, 1956 in Bethpage, New York) is a jazz musician who plays baritone saxophone. He studied at Hofstra University before working with Woody Herman. He leads a trio with bassist Ray Drummond and drummer Kenny Washington.

Smulyan has played with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and its previous incarnation, the Mel Lewis Big Band. He has played with the Dave Holland Big Band and Octet, the Dizzy Gillespie All Star Big Band, and he has performed and recorded with Carla Bley's Big Band.

Smulyan's biggest influence is Pepper Adams. When Adams died, Smulyan recorded an album entitled Homage, which featured eight pieces composed by Adams. He has recorded for Criss Cross Jazz and Reservoir Records, including the critically acclaimed High Noon: The Jazz Soul of Frankie Laine, featuring arrangements by Mark Masters.

Since 2006, Smulyan has served as artistic director at the Berkshire Hills Music Academy in South Hadley, Massachusetts. and his wife, pianist and conductor Joan Cornachio, live with their family in nearby Amherst.