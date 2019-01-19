Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer CC (born December 13, 1929) is a Canadian actor whose career has spanned six decades, beginning with his film debut in Stage Struck (1958).

He is known for portraying Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music (1965), and has portrayed numerous major historical figures, including Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington in Waterloo (1970), Rudyard Kipling in The Man Who Would Be King (1975), Mike Wallace in The Insider (1999), Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station (2009), Kaiser Wilhelm II in The Exception (2016), and J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World (2017).

Plummer has received various accolades for his work, including an Academy Award, a Genie Award, two Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award; he is one of the few performers to receive the Triple Crown of Acting, and the only Canadian. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 82 for Beginners (2010), and he received a nomination at the age of 88 for All the Money in the World, making him the oldest person to be nominated in an acting category.