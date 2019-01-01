Percy PittBorn 4 January 1870. Died 23 November 1932
Percy Pitt
1870-01-04
Percy Pitt Biography (Wikipedia)
Percy Pitt (4 January 1870 – 23 November 1932) was an English organist and conductor, and Director of Music of the BBC from 1924 to 1930.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1929: Prom 41
Queen's Hall
26
Sep
1929
Proms 1929: Prom 41
Queen's Hall
Proms 1914: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
17
Sep
1914
Proms 1914: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
Proms 1913: Prom 57
Queen's Hall
21
Oct
1913
Proms 1913: Prom 57
Queen's Hall
Proms 1910: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
20
Oct
1910
Proms 1910: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
Proms 1910: Prom 57
Queen's Hall
18
Oct
1910
Proms 1910: Prom 57
Queen's Hall
