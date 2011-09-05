OzmaCalifornian rock band. Formed 1995
Ozma
1995
Ozma Biography (Wikipedia)
Ozma is an American rock band from Pasadena, California. The band's sound is a mix of nostalgic new wave–influenced power pop and contrapuntal Casiotone-driven melodies sustained by heavy guitar riffs. Since their formation in 1995, Ozma has released five studio albums and toured the U.S., Japan and Canada more than thirty times, including extensive touring with stylistically similar groups including Weezer, Nada Surf, Rilo Kiley, Superdrag, The Rentals, The Get Up Kids, Piebald, Saves The Day, Asian Kung-Fu Generation, and Rooney.
Rain Cadenza
Ozma
Rain Cadenza
Rain Cadenza
Prise Triviale
Ozma
Prise Triviale
Prise Triviale
Phantoma (Subzero Remix)
Ozma
Phantoma (Subzero Remix)
Phantoma (Subzero Remix)
Fatama (Sub Zero Remix)
Ozma
Fatama (Sub Zero Remix)
Fatama (Sub Zero Remix)
Phantom A
Ozma
Phantom A
Phantom A
