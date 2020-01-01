James DurbinBorn 6 January 1989
James William Durbin (born January 6, 1989) is an American singer and guitarist from Santa Cruz, California, who finished in fourth place on the tenth season of American Idol in 2011. Durbin was the lead singer for Quiet Riot from 2017 to 2019.
