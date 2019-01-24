Vic ReevesBorn 24 January 1959
Vic Reeves
1959-01-24
Vic Reeves Biography
James Roderick Moir (born 24 January 1959), better known by the stage name Vic Reeves, is an English comedian, artist, actor and television presenter, best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer as Vic and Bob. He is known for his surreal sense of humour.
In 2003, Reeves and Mortimer were listed in The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy. In a 2005 poll to find the Comedians' Comedian, Reeves and Mortimer were voted the eighth greatest comedy act ever by fellow comedians and comedy insiders.
