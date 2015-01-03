Turrentine Jones are an English indie rock band formed in 2012 in Manchester, UK. The band consists of Julian Neville (guitar/vocals), Joe Chilstone-Vause (bass) and Rich Watts (drums/backing vocals). They have released one studio album: Our Days (2014) and one live album Live in York (2015) as well as two singles.

The band cites Booker T. & the MG's, The Mar-Keys and the Rolling Stones as influences.

The band has been labelled a “Future Classic” and described as “infectious blues-rock” by national radio station, Real Radio XS and proclaimed by Hattie Pearson of XFM to be “one of Manchester’s finest exports in recent times.”

All the music and lyrics for Turrentine Jones' songs are written by the band's frontman Julian Neville.