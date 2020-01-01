Robin de Jesús (born August 21, 1984) is an American film and theater actor of Puerto Rican descent. He is from Norwalk, Connecticut.

Robin de Jesús’s first major role was as Michael in the independent film Camp (2003), where he plays a gay teen who gets beat up for wearing a dress to his prom. While the film (which also starred a young Anna Kendrick) went relatively unnoticed in the mainstream, it gained a cult following among musical theater fans and teens who connected to the outcast theme.

He is perhaps best known for playing the role of Sonny in the 2008 Broadway musical In the Heights, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. In 2010, he joined the revival cast of La Cage aux Folles as Jacob, the sassy housekeeper, which earned him his second Tony Award nomination in the featured category. The production opened at the Longacre Theatre on April 18, 2010. De Jesús left the production on February 13, 2011, replaced by Wilson Jermaine Heredia. De Jesús played the role of Boq in the Broadway production of Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre. In 2019, he received a third Tony Award nomination, for Best Featured Actor in a Play, for his role of Emory in The Boys in the Band.