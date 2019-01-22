Millie SmallJamaican artist best known for her 1964 cover of "My Boy Lollipop". Born 6 October 1946
Millie Small
1946-10-06
Millie Small Biography (Wikipedia)
Millicent Dolly May Small, CD (born 6 October 1946), is a Jamaican singer-songwriter, best known for her 1964 recording of "My Boy Lollipop."
My Boy Lollipop
Millie Small
My Boy Lollipop
My Boy Lollipop
Bloodshot Eyes
Millie Small
Bloodshot Eyes
Bloodshot Eyes
My Boy Lollipop
Millie
My Boy Lollipop
My Boy Lollipop
Enoch Power
Millie Small
Enoch Power
Enoch Power
My Boy Lollipop
Millie
My Boy Lollipop
My Boy Lollipop
