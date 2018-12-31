King KruleBorn 24 August 1994
King Krule Biography (Wikipedia)
Archy Ivan Marshall (born 24 August 1994), also known by his stage name King Krule, is an English singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and musician.
He began recording music in 2010 under the moniker Zoo Kid. The following year he adopted his present name. He has released several EPs, and his debut full-length album, 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, was released in 2013 to positive critical reception. He released his second album, The Ooz, on 13 October 2017.
His music blends elements of punk jazz with hip hop, darkwave and trip hop.
King Krule Performances & Interviews
- Archy Marshall - 'There's no appreciation for human life'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bnb48.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bnb48.jpg2015-12-10T01:15:00.000ZArchy Marshall on living in London.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bnb7v
Archy Marshall - 'There's no appreciation for human life'
- Archy Marshall's obsession with GTA 5https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bn8r8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03bn8r8.jpg2015-12-10T01:00:00.000ZArchy Marshall found an ingenious way of blending his love for gaming with musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bn8x7
Archy Marshall's obsession with GTA 5
- King Krule In Three Records.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fw10t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fw10t.jpg2013-08-29T11:36:00.000ZKing Krule describes himself In 3 Records.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fw126
King Krule In Three Records.
- King Krule chats with Annie Machttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014y1b7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014y1b7.jpg2013-03-12T22:00:00.000ZKing Krule drops Annie a great Bedtime Mix. Nite nite Annie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014y1bl
King Krule chats with Annie Mac
- King Krule - Baby Blue live from Maida Valehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012979h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012979h.jpg2012-12-10T00:00:00.000ZKing Krule performs Baby Blue at Maida Vale studios for Huw Stephens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p012979v
King Krule - Baby Blue live from Maida Vale
- King Krule - The Noose of Jah City live from Maida Valehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01297fs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01297fs.jpg2012-12-10T00:00:00.000ZKing Krule performs The Noose of Jah City at Maida Vale studios for Huw Stephens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01297g5
King Krule - The Noose of Jah City live from Maida Vale
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: King Krule
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef3v4f
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-08-21T23:39:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fjb5r.jpg
21
Aug
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: King Krule
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/azfp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T23:39:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c1sgr.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Future Festival: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez8v4f/acts/ajfbj5
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-01-17T23:39:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013x9b6.jpg
17
Jan
2013
Future Festival: 2013
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Back to artist