Benny Krueger (June 17, 1899 – April 29, 1967) was an American jazz saxophonist.

Krueger had the distinction of being one of the first jazz saxophonists on record. In 1920, the Original Dixieland Jazz Band, following a successful tour of England, cut a number of sides for the Victor Talking Machine Company. One of Victor's managers insisted, against the ODJB members' wishes, that a saxophonist be included on their early recordings. Krueger was chosen by Victor as the saxophonist, and he recorded with the ODJB in 1920 to 1921, according to Rust's Jazz Records 1897-1942. Following the ODJB recording date, Krueger recorded numerous sides for Brunswick and Vocalion under his own name, as well as under several pseudonyms. In the 1930s he worked in radio and served as musical director and orchestra conductor for Rudy Vallee and Bob Crosby. He was also a songwriter; among his better-known songs are "Sunday" (covered by Pat Boone, Lester Young and Louis Jordan) and "I Don't Know Why".