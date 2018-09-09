Annibale StabileC 1535 - 1595. Born 1535. Died 1595
Annibale Stabile
1535
Annibale Stabile Biography (Wikipedia)
Annibale Stabile (c.1535 – April 1595) was an Italian composer of the Renaissance. He was a member of the Roman School of composition, and probably was a pupil of Palestrina. He was active mainly at Rome but moved briefly to Kraków, Poland at the end of his life.
Annibale Stabile Tracks
