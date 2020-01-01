Victor Indrizzo (born September 23, 1967) is an American session musician, primarily known for playing the drums, as well as a songwriter and producer.

Indrizzo was born in Freeport, Long Island, New York. He has toured, recorded and worked with a variety of artists, including Samiam, A'me Lorain, Scott Weiland, Chris Cornell, Queens of the Stone Age, Beck, Macy Gray, Daniel Lanois, Lizzo, Willie Nelson, Avril Lavigne, Dave Gahan (and Depeche Mode), Gwen Stefani, Gnarls Barkley, Redd Kross, The Vines and others. Most recently he has collaborated with Colbie Caillat, Brandon Flowers, Daniel Powter, Cafe Tacvba, Juanes, Alanis Morissette, Tegan and Sara, Chris Catena, and Eamon. He's currently on tour with Sheryl Crow.

Indrizzo has also worked on the soundtracks to many movies, including Get Him To The Greek, Horrible Bosses, Crazy Stupid Love, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Get Well Soon, Spider-Man, Charlie's Angels, Superbad, and The Matrix Reloaded.