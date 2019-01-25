Taylor Dayne (born Leslie Wunderman; March 7, 1962), is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame in 1987 after her debut single "Tell It to My Heart" reached number one across several international music charts. Dayne achieved three additional number one singles, including "Love Will Lead You Back", "Prove Your Love", and "I'll Always Love You".

Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy Award nominations, an American Music Award, and multiple New York Music Awards. She has also received New York Hall of Fame honors and was ranked at number 18 on Rolling Stone's list of the best female dance artists of all-time. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 28th most successful dance artist of all-time.