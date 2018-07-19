Lavell William Crump (born April 11, 1974), better known by his alias David Banner, is an American rapper, record producer and activist.

Born in Brookhaven, Mississippi Banner's family moved to Jackson, Mississippi where he was raised. Banner graduated from Southern University and pursued a masters of education at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He started his music career as a member of the rap duo, Crooked Lettaz, before going solo in 2000 with the release titled Them Firewater Boyz, Vol. 1.

In 2003, Banner signed to Universal Records releasing four albums: Mississippi: The Album (2003), MTA2: Baptized in Dirty Water (2003), Certified (2005), and The Greatest Story Ever Told (2008).

Banner is also a noted producer, having produced music for himself, Trick Daddy, T.I., Lil Boosie and Lil Wayne among others.