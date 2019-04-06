Miguel BorregoBorn 1971
Miguel Borrego
1971
Miguel Borrego Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Borrego (born in Madrid, 1971) is a Spanish violinist. He serves together with Mariana Todorova Roeva as the concertmaster of the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Arbós Trio.
Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, op. 25
Johannes Brahms
Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, op. 49
Felix Mendelssohn
