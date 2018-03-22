Giovanni Giacomo GastoldiDied 4 January 1609
Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi
Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi (ca. 1554 – 4 January 1609), was an Italian composer of the late Renaissance and early Baroque periods. He is known for his 1591 publication of balletti for five voices.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
