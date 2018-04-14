Walter Egan (born July 12, 1948) is an American rock musician, best known for his 1978 gold status hit single "Magnet and Steel" from his second album release, Not Shy, produced by Lindsey Buckingham and Richard Dashut. The song reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #18 on the Easy Listening chart. Overseas, it peaked at #32 on the Australian Singles Chart, Kent Music Report.