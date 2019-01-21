Becky Hobbs (born January 24, 1950 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma) is an American country singer, songwriter and pianist. She first attracted critical attention from rock journalist Stann Findelle, who also wrote the liner notes on her debut MCA album, "Becky Hobbs." She has recorded seven studio albums, and has charted multiple singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including the No. 10 hit "Let's Get Over Them Together", a duet with Moe Bandy.

Besides her work as a solo artist, Hobbs has also written for several country and pop acts, such as Helen Reddy, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, and Shelly West, as well as Alabama's 1994 single "Angels Among Us" and Ken Mellons' 1995 single "Rub-a-Dubbin'".

She is a direct descendant of Nancy Ward.