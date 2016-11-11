Ms. Dynamite
1981-04-26
Ms. Dynamite Biography (Wikipedia)
Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley MBE (born 26 April 1981), better known as Ms. Dynamite, is an English rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. She is the recipient of the Mercury Music Prize, two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ms. Dynamite Tracks
It Takes More
Ms. Dynamite
It Takes More
It Takes More
Put Him Out
Ms. Dynamite
Put Him Out
Put Him Out
Booo! (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Sticky
Booo! (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Booo! (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
No More (feat. Ms. Dynamite & Beverley Knight)
Roni Size
No More (feat. Ms. Dynamite & Beverley Knight)
No More (feat. Ms. Dynamite & Beverley Knight)
Lights On (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Katy B
Lights On (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Lights On (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Boo (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Sticky
Boo (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Boo (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Performer
Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
Ms. Dynamite
Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
Wile Out (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
DJ Zinc
Wile Out (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Wile Out (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
They Don't Know (Remix)
So Solid Crew
They Don't Know (Remix)
They Don't Know (Remix)
Gold Dust (Shy FX Re-Edit) (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
DJ Fresh
Gold Dust (Shy FX Re-Edit) (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Gold Dust (Shy FX Re-Edit) (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Upcoming Events
22
Feb
2019
Ms. Dynamite, Alicai Harley and LOTTO BOYZZ
Electric Brixton, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T22:51:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0184q39.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8whzc
Abbey Road Studios
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-19T22:51:41
19
Jan
2012
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
Abbey Road Studios
Live Lounge: Ms Dynamite
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez9mxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-08-31T22:51:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tbx3.jpg
31
Aug
2011
Live Lounge: Ms Dynamite
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest Ms. Dynamite News
