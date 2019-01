Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley MBE (born 26 April 1981), better known as Ms. Dynamite, is an English rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. She is the recipient of the Mercury Music Prize, two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards.

