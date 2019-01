Anita Louise Lane (born ca. 1959) is an Australian singer-songwriter who was briefly a member of the Bad Seeds with Nick Cave and Mick Harvey, and has collaborated with both former bandmates. Lane has released two solo albums, Dirty Pearl (1993) and Sex O'Clock (2001).

