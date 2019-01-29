Anita Lane
Anita Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita Louise Lane (born ca. 1959) is an Australian singer-songwriter who was briefly a member of the Bad Seeds with Nick Cave and Mick Harvey, and has collaborated with both former bandmates. Lane has released two solo albums, Dirty Pearl (1993) and Sex O'Clock (2001).
Anita Lane Tracks
The Song Of Slurs (feat. Anita Lane)
Mick Harvey
