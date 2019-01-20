Morriston Orpheus ChoirFormed 1935
Morriston Orpheus Choir
1935
Morriston Orpheus Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Morriston Orpheus Choir, based in Morriston, near Swansea, Wales, is a male voice choir, one of the best-known in the UK.
Morriston Orpheus Choir Tracks
There Is A Redeemer
Morriston Orpheus Choir
There Is A Redeemer
There Is A Redeemer
Last played on
Shine Jesus Shine
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Shine Jesus Shine
Shine Jesus Shine
Last played on
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Last played on
I Believe
Morriston Orpheus Choir
I Believe
I Believe
Last played on
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Last played on
Songs of the 1st World War
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Songs of the 1st World War
Songs of the 1st World War
Last played on
Where Shall I Be?
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Where Shall I Be?
Where Shall I Be?
Performer
Last played on
Myfanwy
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Myfanwy
Myfanwy
Performer
Last played on
Can't Help Falling in Love
Into the Ark
Can't Help Falling in Love
Can't Help Falling in Love
Last played on
Soon You'll Go
Howard Jones
Soon You'll Go
Soon You'll Go
Last played on
Rachie - I Bob Un Sy'n Ffyddlon
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Rachie - I Bob Un Sy'n Ffyddlon
Rachie - I Bob Un Sy'n Ffyddlon
Last played on
The Old Rugged Cross
Morriston Orpheus Choir
The Old Rugged Cross
The Old Rugged Cross
Last played on
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti (How Great Thou Art)
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti (How Great Thou Art)
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti (How Great Thou Art)
Last played on
This Is The Army
Morriston Orpheus Choir
This Is The Army
This Is The Army
Last played on
Gwahoddiad
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Gwahoddiad
Gwahoddiad
Last played on
It's a Grand Night for Singing
Morriston Orpheus Choir
It's a Grand Night for Singing
Cwm Rhondda
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Cwm Rhondda
Cwm Rhondda
Last played on
You'll Never Walk Alone
Bryn Yemm
You'll Never Walk Alone
You'll Never Walk Alone
Last played on
Aberystwyth
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Aberystwyth
Aberystwyth
Last played on
Desert Song
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Desert Song
Desert Song
Performer
Last played on
Musical Comedy Memories
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Musical Comedy Memories
Musical Comedy Memories
Last played on
Calon Lan
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Calon Lan
Calon Lan
Last played on
Myfanwy
Joseph Parry
Myfanwy
Myfanwy
Last played on
Buy Doi
Morriston Orpheus Choir
Buy Doi
Buy Doi
Last played on
