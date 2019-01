Kevin Anthony Jackson (born 30 November 1964), better known by his stage name Sanchez, is a Jamaican reggae singer-songwriter and record producer. After starting his career in 1987, Sanchez has produced a number of hit singles including "One In A Million", "Fall In Love", "Missing You", "I Care For You" and "Never Dis Di Man".

