SanchezJamaican reggae singer Kevin Anthony Jackson. Born 30 November 1964
Sanchez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0c3462b-8a20-4222-a9fe-2f75f468e733
Sanchez Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Anthony Jackson (born 30 November 1964), better known by his stage name Sanchez, is a Jamaican reggae singer-songwriter and record producer. After starting his career in 1987, Sanchez has produced a number of hit singles including "One In A Million", "Fall In Love", "Missing You", "I Care For You" and "Never Dis Di Man".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sanchez Tracks
Sort by
Amazing Grace
Sanchez
Amazing Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazing Grace
Last played on
Let Me love Down
Sanchez
Let Me love Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me love Down
Last played on
Never Dis Di Man
Sanchez
Never Dis Di Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Dis Di Man
Last played on
Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix)
Sanchez
Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Rodigans 1 Drop Remind Them Lord
Sanchez
Rodigans 1 Drop Remind Them Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rodigans 1 Drop Remind Them Lord
Last played on
I Can't Wait
Sanchez
I Can't Wait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Wait
Last played on
Missing You
Sanchez
Missing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missing You
Last played on
Jailhouse (feat. Mafia and Fluxy)
Sanchez
Jailhouse (feat. Mafia and Fluxy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jailhouse (feat. Mafia and Fluxy)
Last played on
Love Is The Power
Sanchez
Love Is The Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is The Power
Last played on
Never Dis The Man
Sanchez
Never Dis The Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Dis The Man
Last played on
Baby Can I Hold You
Sanchez
Baby Can I Hold You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Can I Hold You
Last played on
Remind Them Lord
Sanchez
Remind Them Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remind Them Lord
Last played on
Come to Rule
Sanchez
Come to Rule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come to Rule
Last played on
If I Ever Fall In Love
Sanchez
If I Ever Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Ever Fall In Love
Last played on
Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix)
Sanchez
Remind Them Lord (Pharmacist Rub A Dub Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosemarie
Sanchez
Rosemarie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosemarie
Last played on
Try A Little Smile
Sanchez
Try A Little Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Try A Little Smile
Last played on
End of The World
Sanchez
End of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End of The World
Last played on
Here I Am
Sanchez
Here I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here I Am
Last played on
Love U Down
Sanchez
Love U Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love U Down
Last played on
Praise Him
Sanchez
Praise Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise Him
Last played on
Christmas In The Air
Sanchez
Christmas In The Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas In The Air
Last played on
Trap Set
Sanchez
Trap Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trap Set
Last played on
One In A Million
Sanchez
One In A Million
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One In A Million
Last played on
Loneliness (King Turbo Dub)
Sanchez
Loneliness (King Turbo Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loneliness (King Turbo Dub)
Last played on
Old Friends (King Turbo Dub)
Sanchez
Old Friends (King Turbo Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Friends (King Turbo Dub)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sanchez
Sanchez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist