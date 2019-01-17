Slum VillageFormed 1996
Slum Village
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0c1183e-6940-48ca-8f96-98250fcb3ef1
Slum Village Biography (Wikipedia)
Slum Village is a hip hop group from Detroit, Michigan.
The group was formed by three members, rappers Baatin (1974–2009) and T3, plus rapper and producer J Dilla (1974– 2006). J Dilla left in 2001 to pursue a solo career with MCA Records. Elzhi joined in his absence, after which Baatin also left due to health complications. Following J Dilla's death in 2006 and Baatin's death in 2009, T3 remains the sole surviving member of the original lineup. Over its history the group has been through several line-up changes, which once included J Dilla's younger brother Illa J, but now the group currently exists as a duo of T3 and producer Young RJ.
Slum Village Tracks
I Don't Know
Slum Village
I Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know
Get Dis Money
Slum Village
Get Dis Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Dis Money
Players
Slum Village
Players
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Players
Raise It Up
Slum Village
Raise It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raise It Up
Fantastic
Slum Village
Fantastic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantastic
Last played on
S.O.U.L
Slum Village
S.O.U.L
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S.O.U.L
Last played on
Fall In Love (Instrumental)
Slum Village
Fall In Love (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall In Love (Instrumental)
Last played on
Players (Instrumental)
Slum Village
Players (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Players (Instrumental)
Last played on
Tainted (feat. Dwele)
Slum Village
Tainted (feat. Dwele)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhfp.jpglink
Tainted (feat. Dwele)
Last played on
Selfish (feat. Kanye West & John Legend)
Slum Village
Selfish (feat. Kanye West & John Legend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Selfish (feat. Kanye West & John Legend)
Last played on
Untitled/Fantastic - Instrumental
Slum Village
Untitled/Fantastic - Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled/Fantastic - Instrumental
Last played on
The Look Of Love
Slum Village
The Look Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Look Of Love
Last played on
2U4U
Slum Village
2U4U
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2U4U
Last played on
Jealousy
Slum Village
Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Aerodynamic (Remix)
Daft Punk
Aerodynamic (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fb5j0.jpglink
Aerodynamic (Remix)
Last played on
Fall In Love
Slum Village
Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall In Love
Last played on
Hold Tight (Dilla Remix)
Slum Village
Hold Tight (Dilla Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqq.jpglink
Hold Tight (Dilla Remix)
Last played on
Hold Tight (feat. Q‐Tip)
Slum Village
Hold Tight (feat. Q‐Tip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqq.jpglink
Hold Tight (feat. Q‐Tip)
Last played on
Fall In Love (Moody Good Remix) (feat. Moody Good)
Slum Village
Fall In Love (Moody Good Remix) (feat. Moody Good)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall In Love (Moody Good Remix) (feat. Moody Good)
Last played on
S.O.U.L (Instrumental)
Slum Village
S.O.U.L (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S.O.U.L (Instrumental)
Last played on
7
Feb
2019
Slum Village, The Abstract Orchestra
Trinity Centre, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Slum Village
Scala, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Slum Village
MK11 at The Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, UK
12
Feb
2019
Slum Village, The Abstract Orchestra
Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds, UK
15
Feb
2019
Slum Village, The Abstract Orchestra
Princess Pavilion, Plymouth, UK
