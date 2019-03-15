CLAVVS (pronounced "claws") is an indie pop and trip hop duo originally from Atlanta, Georgia and currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Composed of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Graham Marsh (Gnarls Barkley, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill) and writer and vocalist Amber Renee, CLAVVS was formed in 2013 in East Atlanta Village. They debuted with single "Sit You Down" in 2015, which was featured on the international PBS series The Music Voyager alongside Janelle Monáe. Follow-up single "Spectre" was featured in MTV's Teen Wolf on season 6, episode 3. CLAVVS self-released their first full-length album halfblood on April 4, 2016. Their second LP World Underwater was released on March 24, 2017. They have performed with Rhye, Ibeyi, Baio, and Ages and Ages.