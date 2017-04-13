Robert BabiczBorn 5 January 1973
Robert Babicz
1973-01-05
Robert Babicz (born January 5, 1973 in Niemodlin, Poland) is a Polish music producer, mastering engineer and live performer living in Cologne, Germany. With a career spanning nearly two decades covering genres from techno to acid house to minimal, Robert has also been known under the pseudonyms Rob Acid, Acid Warrior, Department of Dance and Sontec amongst many others. He has released a number of very well respected records on labels such as Kompakt, Treibstoff, Bedrock, Intec Digital and Steve Bug's Audiomatique, as well his own labels, Junkfood and Babiczstyle. He is well known as a live performer, never a DJ, as he uses synths and live equipment and improvises in every set he plays.
Burning Close To The Core
Robert Babicz
Dark Flower (Joris Voorn Magnolia Mix)
Robert Babicz
Where Are You? (Aparde Remix)
Robert Babicz
Green (jozif remix)
Robert Babicz
Red (Gorge remix)
Robert Babicz
Nuda
Robert Babicz
Venus Transit (Wehbba Remix)
Robert Babicz
Venus Transit (Babicz In Space Mix)
Robert Babicz
Venus Transit (Ripperton Remix)
Robert Babicz
Beautiful
Robert Babicz
Pink Trees Reprise
Robert Babicz
Warm Rain
Robert Babicz
Hamburg
Robert Babicz
Two Colours
Robert Babicz
Dark Flower (Joris Voorn Remix /Babiczstyle Live Re-Edit) (Audiomatique Recordings)
Robert Babicz
Beautiful Night
Robert Babicz
Remote Kiss (Explosive Bolts Remix)
Robert Babicz
Merak
Robert Babicz
Darkroom
Robert Babicz
Slide Away
Robert Babicz
Tblisi Reprise
Robert Babicz
Vibrating Heart Toy
Robert Babicz
From Manchester To Newcastle
Robert Babicz
Nektar
Robert Babicz
Take It Deep
Robert Babicz
Insider
Robert Babicz
Intro
Robert Babicz
Pink Trees (Bedrock)
Robert Babicz
Slide
Robert Babicz
Percofunk
Robert Babicz
Dark Flower (Rober Babicz Fever Remix)
Robert Babicz
Pink Trees
Robert Babicz
Dark Flower (Joris Voorn Magnolia Mix)
Robert Babicz
Remote Kiss
Robert Babicz
Dark Flower (Fever Remix)
Robert Babicz
Astor (Shur-i-kan remix)
Robert Babicz
