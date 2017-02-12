Lucio BattistiBorn 5 March 1943. Died 9 September 1998
Lucio Battisti
1943-03-05
Lucio Battisti Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucio Battisti (5 March 1943 – 9 September 1998) was an influential Italian singer-songwriter and composer. He is widely recognized for songs that defined the late 1960s and 1970s era of Italian songwriting.
Battisti released 18 studio albums from 1969 to 1994, with a significant portion of this catalogue translated into Spanish (various albums), English (one album), French (two albums) and German (one album). He was known to be an extremely reserved artist, performing only a small number of live concerts during his career. In the early 1980s he announced that he would limit himself to the recording of studio albums, thus disappearing from the Italian public scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucio Battisti Tracks
Doo Doo E Doo
Lucio Battisti
Doo Doo E Doo
Doo Doo E Doo
Il Mio Canto Libero
Lucio Battisti
Il Mio Canto Libero
Il Mio Canto Libero
Ancora Tu
Lucio Battisti
Ancora Tu
Ancora Tu
