Lucio Battisti (5 March 1943 – 9 September 1998) was an influential Italian singer-songwriter and composer. He is widely recognized for songs that defined the late 1960s and 1970s era of Italian songwriting.

Battisti released 18 studio albums from 1969 to 1994, with a significant portion of this catalogue translated into Spanish (various albums), English (one album), French (two albums) and German (one album). He was known to be an extremely reserved artist, performing only a small number of live concerts during his career. In the early 1980s he announced that he would limit himself to the recording of studio albums, thus disappearing from the Italian public scene.